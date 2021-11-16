IIRIS partners with Stratbeans; to provide tailor-made eLearning solutions

IIRIS, a management consulting firm has partnered with Stratbeans, an AI-driven eLearning solutions provider to offer tailored solutions to its customers for their corporate training needs.

Vineet Sehgal, COO - Intellirisk, IIRIS said, “IIRIS has been closely working with Stratbeans for developing online training/content for its clients from various domains and look forward to a long-term partnership with them.”

Pradeip Agarwal, COO & Co-founder, Stratbeans, said, “In order to meet the client requirements effectively, our team of expert instructional designers develop engaging digital training material in the form of animated explainer videos with interactive knowledge checks from the storyboard. We are glad to be of service to many businesses that are associated with IIRIS. Corporates have realised the significance of digital learning solutions in today’s dynamic environment and need quick and easy-to-deploy solutions that integrate well with their existing HRMS. This is exactly where Stratbeans fills the gaps with its bespoke solutions.”



Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:09 PM IST