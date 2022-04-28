IIMK-AARDO ink international MoU to promote sustainable agriculture

Thirty-three members, which include 31 countries in the African-Asian Region are now set to receive renewed Research, Consultancy, Technical and Knowledge support in promoting sustainable agriculture and rural development practices from India’s premier B-School, The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK and Dr. Manoj Nardeosingh, Secretary General, African Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO), here in the capital city.

Speaking on the game-changing collaboration between a multilateral agency promoting sustainable development in some of the most vulnerable countries and an Indian Institution of national importance, Dr. Nardeosingh added, “I am happy with the signing of this MoU with IIM Kozhikode. It will now bring regular interaction between the officials of member countries with the learned faculty members of IIMK through different technical programmes, which would bring better management skills to the officials in addressing the issues and challenges, being faced in the rural areas of AARDO member countries. AARDO would immensely benefit from the advanced scientific management methodology and tools to improve the life of rural areas.”

Expressing happiness on the growing global footprints and international collaborations that IIM Kozhikode has been pioneering for an Indian B-School, Prof. Chatterjee added, “Coming together of these two institutions for the greater good of the common people has tremendous potential to make difference to the life of billions of people of two continents- Africa and Asia which are bound by similar legacies and aspire for a bright future. IIM Kozhikode seeks to contribute the Indian Management wisdom for solving ever-changing technological Meta trends, which will overwhelm the rural life and agriculture sector in the new world order, driven by the rising Asia and aspiring Africa by means of successfully implementing studied Sustainable Agriculture and Sustainable Rural Development practices.”

The MoU, considering the mutual interest in agriculture and sustainable rural development in AARDO Member Countries, seeks that both the Organizations will cooperate and collaborate with each other to achieve common objectives, in particular with regard to addressing the challenges in agriculture and sustainable rural development; through research, publication, consultancy and advisory. Impetus will also be given to advance new knowledge and its sharing, innovative solutions, interventions and capacity enhancement to benefit and strengthen rural communities of these 33 members, which include 31 countries, it said in a press statement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:50 PM IST