IIM Bangalore features among top B-schools in NIRF 2021

IIM Bangalore has been ranked Number 2, for the second consecutive year, in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021, under the Management category. IIMB has scored an overall score of 83.48. The rankings were released virtually by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India.

Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore, said: “IIM Bangalore, by offering the best management education to its students, aims to in turn advance and support important national initiatives. The recognition that IIMB has received is due to its deep commitment to excellence. The year 2020-21, despite the pandemic, was an encouraging year for us.”

IIMB has scored 100 percent in the parameters on faculty-student ratio, metric for university examinations, facilities for physically challenged students, and employers’ and academic peer perception.

IIMB has also scored the highest in the parameters on student strength, financial resources and utilisation, footprints of projects, professional practice and executive development programs, gender diversity and peer perception.

The core metrics of evaluation include teaching and learning resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach, and diversity. These parameters are linked to the fundamental processes of educational institutions and lay significant emphasis on inclusion and diversity in the ranking framework.

Since 2016, NIRF has been awarding annual rankings. This framework lays out a technique for ranking colleges and universities across the country. The NIRF rankings 2021 is released for ten categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Dental and Law.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 11:05 AM IST