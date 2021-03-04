IIJS Signature 2021: GJEPC to hold the exhibition at Bombay Exhibition Centre

GJEPC, the body of the gems & jewellery in India is all set to organise its 14th edition of IIJS Signature 2021 from 2nd to 7th April 2021 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon.

It will be the first Mega Gems & Jewellery show of this stature since the onset COVID-19.

Speaking at the press conference, Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “It has been more than a year since the industry witnessed a physical show of the magnitude of IIJS Signature. Owing to demand from all segments of the trade, GJEPC is organising IIJS Signature in physical form. It is the need of the hour that the entire jewellery community comes together to boost the jewellery business. The exhibition is held at a Covid-Free Zone and we are following all SOPs set by Central Government and Government of Maharashtra to organize the show.”

Colin Shah further added, “With the Vaccination drive already in full swing in India, we expect that by end of March, a large number of people would be vaccinated for Covid. We are anticipating a surge in demand for gems and jewellery in the next few months with weddings and Akshay Tritiya lined up. IIJS Signature will be an opportunity for our visitors and buyers to restock their inventory for the upcoming demand for the season.”

Despite the pandemic, lockdown and sluggish international demand, India’s gem and jewellery exports from April 2020 to Jan 2021 reached $19.2 Billion.

Announcing the dates for IIJS Signature 2021, Shailesh Sangani, Convener, National Exhibitions, GJEPC said, “We are organising IIJS Signature from April 2-7, 2021 by taking all the precautionary measures against Covid-19. We have made the processes completely digital – registration is mandatory through GJEPC online app, digital contactless badges will be issued (no physical badges), visitors and exhibitors have to compulsory download the Aarogya Setu App. Moreover, for entry into the exhibition, visitors must produce a Covid-19 Negative Report, tested at least 72 hours prior to arrival.”

“As per Government of Maharashtra SOP & Guidelines, entry at the show will be for a restricted number of people both for Visitors & Exhibitors. Hence, the show days of IIJS Signature 2021 has been increased to 6 days from 4 days.” adds Sangani.

The show will be held in 3 halls (hall 1, 6 and 7) with 750+ exhibitors and approximately 1,365 booths.

