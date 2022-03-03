IIFL Finance partners with fintech NIRA to provide personal loans

IIFL Finance Limited, non-banking financial company, today announced its collaboration with fintech NIRA as part of its strategy to strengthen its digital footprint.

Through this partnership, salaried customers can avail a personal loan of up to Rs. 1 lakh from IIFL Finance by downloading the NIRA app from Google’s Play store.

IIFL Finance is a diversified retail-focussed NBFC and a robust digital platform catering to over 6 million customers. Through its digital lending portfolio IIFL Finance aims to provide credit to largely unbanked and underbanked borrowers and small entrepreneurs.

NIRA is a Bangalore-based consumer finance business which, starting with credit, is building financial services for India’s mass market. They offer loans to borrowers starting at incomes as low as Rs. 10,000 per month. NIRA operates pan-India and now has customers in more than 5,000 towns and cities. This partnership will enable NIRA to continue scaling up its business and help IIFL build its unsecured lending book, it said in a press statement.

Ms. Jyoti Joshi, National Sales Head - Digital Loans, IIFL Finance said, “This partnership with NIRA will bolster our small-ticket short-term digital lending portfolio. NIRA has connected with many under-banked and underserved borrowers, which is aligned with our objectives.”

Rohit Sen, CEO and co-founder at NIRA said, “We are extremely happy to partner with IIFL in our journey towards bringing accessible financial services to working Indians.”

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:26 AM IST