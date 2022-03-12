Igniting passion through virtual mentorship: New way to connect mentors, mentees

Change is the only constant; it is the way life progresses in the world, be it simply the propagation of species, adaptability to survival struggle, or the evolution of cultures and societies. This ever-changing nature of societies demands educators to constantly upgrade their knowledge domain: to teach and mentor a world that is always on the go to the next new technological advancement.

Mentoring is a vitally important mechanism to benefit and train the next generation of knowledge creators and disseminators. To equip themselves with a broad collection of skills and dispositions to progressively improve results for students, the mentors must collaborate widely amongst each other for professional progress.

There is no question that a virtual mentorship program is an integral part of any organization, university, or school. When the right mentor gives the proper guidance to the right mentee at the right time, that virtual mentorship program contributes to positively impacting both the employee and employer.

Mentoring is about igniting personalities, inspiring possibilities, and investing in potential in terms of outcomes. It is also about instructing a purpose, instilling pride, and infusing passion in the mentee about their potential, achievements, and the future. It’s about idealizing what is yet to come — the prize. Each one of us needs someone to help us see beyond what we can see today. That is the valuable role that an experienced mentor can play in our lives.

A virtual mentorship program is a more accessible and effective way to achieve employee retention in the workplace. Compared to the traditional mentoring programs, when mentoring takes place through a digital platform, there are several advantages that mentors, mentees, and the organization can benefit from.

Many successful mentors emphasize the importance of steering clear of complacency in their professional and personal life, especially in this challenging time. Taking advantage of new opportunities is the key to moving forward with their career and a significant step towards career transformation.

As opposed to the traditional mentorship programs, the virtual mentorship program has the feasibility to provide a large pool of mentors available to the mentees. When mentoring becomes digital and accessible to everyone any time, anywhere, a mentor will be able to guide his mentee without any restricting schedule.

For instance, if a specific mentor becomes unavailable due to unforeseen circumstances, mentees have the option to reach out to another mentor who could help them resolve any doubts or clarifications.

The more interactive the mentorship program is, the more likely the mentees are willing to participate. Organizations can seamlessly enable more of their employees to engage in mentorship programs through virtual mentoring.

Virtual mentoring gives an open platform where mentees and virtual mentors from different fields can significantly incentivize young employees to effectively cherish every opportunity in the mentorship programs. Moreover, virtual mentoring is a great strategy to improve employee retention at work.

Despite some challenges to virtual mentoring, it plays a pivotal role in identifying and providing the necessary guidance and support to the young employees in an organization. A mentor can open your eyes to learn from past experiences and role models. They will provide inspiration and motivation for the journey ahead. For both mentors and mentees, this process is a two-way street, and therefore, you get out of it what you put in. Mentoring is a powerful tool for personal development and empowerment.

(Arunabh Varma, CEO, Intercell Virtual Mentor Network-- a virtual mentor network that provides exclusive 1:1 virtual mentoring in real-time)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 02:29 PM IST