IFCI Shares Surge 12%, NSE IPO Hopes Drive Fresh Rally

IFCI shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 107.50 before easing to Rs 100.88. |

Mumbai: Shares of IFCI surged as much as 12 percent to a 52-week high of Rs 107.50 on Friday as optimism around the National Stock Exchange’s planned IPO increased.

At 2:55 pm, it traded at Rs 100.88 on the NSE, up Rs 4.97 or 5.18 percent. It opened at Rs 96.50 against its previous close of Rs 95.91. The low stood at Rs 96.41.

Rs 100 crossed after nearly 19 years

IFCI traded above Rs 100 for a second straight session, returning to levels last seen in 2007. The stock had touched an intraday high of Rs 107 in December 2007 but remained below Rs 100 for nearly 19 years.

The rally has lifted the stock 35 percent over the past month, with developments surrounding the NSE IPO acting as a key trigger.

Why NSE IPO matters for IFCI?

IFCI does not own NSE shares directly. However, it holds more than 50 percent of Stock Holding Corporation of India, which owns over 4 percent of NSE.

This indirect exposure means that progress towards NSE’s listing can improve investor sentiment towards IFCI. A high valuation for the exchange could make SHCIL’s holding more valuable and bring attention to IFCI’s investment.

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IPO process moves forward

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator was close to approving NSE’s draft prospectus. The exchange filed its IPO papers in June after years of delays.

The proposed IPO is entirely an offer for sale. Existing shareholders plan to sell up to 148.9 million shares, representing around 6 percent of NSE’s equity. The exchange could seek a valuation of up to Rs 5.26 lakh crore, or nearly $55 billion.

Investors should remain cautious

The rise shows that investors expect IFCI to benefit indirectly from the NSE listing. However, the IPO timeline and final valuation remain uncertain.

Stocks driven by expectations can see corrections if plans are delayed or valuations fall below estimates. Investors should study IFCI’s core business and financial position instead of relying only on IPO-related excitement.

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