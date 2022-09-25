IFAT India 2022 to focus on advanced environment technology sector

Messe Muenchen India has announced the 9th edition of IFAT India, one of the country’s leading trade fairs for water, sewage, solid waste, and recycling technologies. This trade fair has been playing an important role in promoting the waste management and wastewater treatment ecosystem in India by showcasing advanced technologies, systems, and solutions, and curating insights- driven conferences that are closely aligned with the Honorable Prime Mister’s vision of processing 100% of daily waste for sustainable development by 2030.

Over the years, IFAT India has developed an extensive network of industry partnerships and associations. Some of the key associations supporting IFAT India 2022 are the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), International Council for Circular Economy (ICCE), All India Distillers' Association (AIDA), International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), International Water Association (IWA), Centre for Environment Education (CEE), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), European Water Association, and the German Association for Water, Wastewater and Waste (DWA).

Some of the leading exhibitors at this edition are Arvind Envisol, DuPont Water Solutions, Hermann Sewerin GmbH, Ion Exchange, Larsen & Toubro, and Terex India, among many others. The exhibition will cover nearly 15,000 sq m and attract 50+ high- quality conference speakers including environment scientists, entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, think tanks, government authorities, etc.

Speaking about his collaboration with IFAT India 2022, Ashish Jain, Director, Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), says, “With rapid urbanization, the country is facing a massive waste management challenge. The key to efficient waste management is proper waste segregation at source and efficient recycling and resource recovery. IFAT India will create an ecosystem where industry leaders can showcase their innovative technologies, experiences, and special strategies. IPCA believes in promoting waste management practices at the individual, group, and national level. IPCA has been successful in providing solid waste management solutions to corporates, industries, educational institutes, and residential colonies. IPCA is glad to partner with IFAT India 2022 to conduct a session on My Plastic My Responsibility.”

Circular economy is one of the key themes at IFAT India 2022, and Shalini Bhalla Managing Director, International Council for Circular Economy, observes, the pressure that the human species exerts on the natural environment through the extraction of materials and waste generation is widely recognised. Circular economy has emerged as a potential solution that can generate economic gains while alleviating pressure on the environment. This concept enjoys positive reception by the public and private sectors as well as by civil society and academia. The circular economy is a systems solutions framework for economic development which addresses the root cause of various global challenges. ICCE is glad to partner with IFAT India 2022 to conduct a session on Circular Economy - A Design Rethinking Approach.”

Tushar Jani, Senior Programme Director, Centre for Environment Education (CEE), says, “Waste in India has almost doubled in the last few years, and it is becoming critical to manage waste and find suitable alternatives. IFAT India provides an ideal platform to showcase the latest innovative solutions, and network with key industry players, innovators, and business partners from across the globe. Addressing sewage systems, adequate wastewater treatment, sustainable ways for water supply, holistic solid waste management and recycling is the need of the hour. IFAT India addresses the pressing needs of the country on the environmental front by showcasing various solutions through the exhibition as well as knowledge-sharing sessions. The themes being addressed at IFAT India 2022 are ‘Women in Sustainability’ and ‘Circular Fashion in Textile and Apparel Sectors’.”

On the growing importance of IFAT India in the country’s environment technology landscape, Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India, says, “Various crises over the past couple of years have proved the need for upgraded environment technologies and infrastructure in our cities. IFAT India has been partnering with the urban governance ecosystem to deliver technologies and create a fertile ground for knowledge dissemination, exchange of ideas, solution-oriented partnerships, and business opportunities. This year we will bring an exciting lineup of conferences on timely topics like e-waste management, design thinking for a circular economy, water technology, and many more. The Active Learning Centre attracts environment technology enthusiasts while the focused buyer-seller meetings are where ideas translate into commerce. We are also delighted to take our commitment one step further by planting trees on behalf of all visitors to IFAT India 2022. I hope you will make the most of this opportunity by actively participating at IFAT India 2022.”

This year IFAT India will present a unique experience for visitors under the EnviroHero campaign, whereby visitors to the show will have trees planted in their names by the show’s NGO partner Grow-Trees.com. By supporting this NGO’s ‘Trees for Tigers‘ campaign, IFAT India 2022 will contribute towards reviving forest cover at the Pench Tiger Reserve. Grow-Trees.com commits to plant and nurture trees on behalf of IFAT India visitors by involving the local community through sustainable livelihood. Each mature tree can absorb approx. 20 kg of CO2 annually.

Apart from the content-rich conferences, IFAT India 2022 will also feature an Active Learning Centre and University Challenge for young professionals. The University Challenge will be organized in cooperation with the German Association for Water, Wastewater, and Waste (DWA) and will offer practical guidance to young professionals in the field of effluent treatment and water technology. The University Challenge Award Ceremony will be held on 30 September 2022 and will further support and encourage industry-academia collaborations.

One of the most sought-after events at IFAT India, the Active Learning Centre features product presentations of latest environment technologies where users can explore various specifications of the machinery, interact with technology suppliers, and source relevant solutions for their business. Wastewater treatment technologies are the key focus at this year’s Active Learning Centre.