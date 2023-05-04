IEX overall power volume increases by 6% YoY | Image: IEX (Representative)

The Indian Energy Exchange, India’s premier energy exchange, achieved 7928 MU overall volume in April 2023, including green market trade of 280 MU, 1.99 lac RECs (equivalent to 199 MU) and 1.23 lac ESCerts (equivalent to 123 MU). The overall volume during the month was higher 6% on YoY basis. The price during April ‘23 was Rs.5.41/unit, declining 46% YoY, from Rs. 10/unit in April ‘22 due to improving supply side scenario leading to increased liquidity, as well as cooler weather conditions. Sell-side liquidity improved on the Exchange due to Government initiatives to ensure adequate power supply during this summer season, including gas-based thermal power that was made available on the Exchange.

Trade commenced at the High Price DAM segment, with 193 MWh volume during the month. This segment allows high-cost generators, such as - gas-based power generators, imported coal-based plants and battery-energy storage systems - to sell electricity on the market.

While an increase in power demand is expected in the coming months, the supply side liquidity is likely to be maintained due to improved coal supply. This will lead to competitive prices and higher clearance for Discoms & Open Access consumers.

As per data published by GRID-INDIA, energy met in the country during April ’23 stood at 130.57 BU, declining 1.1% on YoY basis, due to widespread rains.

Electricity Market: Day-ahead, term-ahead and real-time market

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased to 4332 MU in April ‘23 from 3993 MU in April '22, i.e 8.5% growth on YoY basis due to favourable prices. The average market clearing price was Rs. 5.41/unit during the month, significantly lower by 46% over the corresponding month last year.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved 2152 MU volume during April ‘23, registering an impressive 26% YoY growth. There were 733 participants in this segment during the month. The consistent growth of the RTM segment reflects its increasing acceptance among distribution utilities and industries to efficiently balance their power demand-supply on a real-time basis.

The Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, and contracts up to 3 months, traded 842 MU during April ‘23, lower 28% on YoY basis.

Green Market: Green Day-ahead and green term-ahead market

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 280 MU volume during April ‘23, lower 16% on YoY basis. Through this Market, IEX is facilitating renewables' integration to achieve India’s sustainability targets.

During April ‘23, Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 159 MU volume with a weighted average price of Rs 5.68 per unit. The market saw participation from 202 market participants during the month.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) achieved 121 MU volume in April ‘23, with average monthly price of Rs 6.48/unit for non-Solar and Rs 5.83/unit for Hydro.

Renewable energy certificate market

A total of 1.99 lac RECs were cleared in the trading session at IEX held on Wednesday, 26th April, with a cleared price of Rs. 1000/REC. The next REC trading session at the Exchange is scheduled on Wednesday, 31st May ‘23.

Energy saving certificates

During April '23, 1.23 lac ESCerts (equivalent to 123 MU) were traded on IEX, at the floor price of Rs 1840 per ESCert.