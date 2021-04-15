IEEE conducts a three-day international virtual hackathon at SRMIST

The Department of IEEE at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur conducted HackTrix, a three day international virtual hackathon with an add-on Conference recently. Students choose from eight diverse tracks to pit against each other as they revolutionized their chosen field. The event turned out to be the perfect place for participants to foster their learning skills. The flagship hackathon, 'HackTrix', was presided by leaders and veterans of their respective fields as the judges’ panel.

Participants were from Australia, Germany, USA, Canada, Russia, Turkey, Mexico among others. With a vision to coordinate splendid mentalities, IEEE SRM Student Branch constantly tries to incorporate Discussion, Demonstration & Development, and encourage technological advances in new arenas and promote application-based knowledge.

Winners of this mega event were TRIX4 as the Winners of HackTrix; Commit Cats for First Runners Up; Second Runners Up goes to Code Linguists and, an Honorary mention was awarded to Ctrl-Alt-Elite.