IDFC First Bank Posts ₹1,074.96 Crore Standalone Net Profit In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: IDFC First Bank Ltd on Friday announced a standalone net profit of ₹1,074.96 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27.

Quarterly Performance

This compares to a standalone net profit of ₹318.94 crore in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026, and ₹462.57 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank’s standalone total income for the quarter stood at ₹13,360.52 crore, up from ₹12,182.81 crore in the previous quarter.

Expense Details

Total standalone expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, was ₹10,807.95 crore for the quarter. This is lower than the ₹11,124.27 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Provisions and Contingencies

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies, net, amounted to ₹1,143.88 crore. The bank also created a voluntary contingency provision of ₹515.00 crore during the quarter due to macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Asset Quality

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.51 per cent of gross advances as on 30 June 2026. Net NPAs were 0.44 per cent of net advances at the end of the quarter.

Loans Transferred

During the quarter, the bank transferred loans not in default worth ₹813.15 crore through assignment. It also acquired loans not in default amounting to ₹2,113.72 crore via assignment.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.