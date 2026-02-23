IDFC FIRST Bank Appoints KPMG To Probe ₹590 Crore Fraud Linked To Haryana Government Accounts

IDFC FIRST Bank has appointed KPMG to conduct an independent forensic audit after identifying discrepancies aggregating to approximately Rupees 590 crore in government-linked accounts at its Chandigarh branch. |

Mumbai: Acting on regulatory requirements and following a prior disclosure on February 21, 2026, IDFC FIRST Bank has formally informed exchanges that it is moving ahead with an external forensic review into suspected irregularities tied to certain Haryana government accounts.

The issue emerged after the bank received a request from a particular department of the Government of Haryana to close its account and transfer funds to another bank. During this process, the bank identified discrepancies between the amount mentioned in the request and the balance reflected in the account.

Further examination of 28 other accounts operated by various Haryana government entities revealed additional differences between recorded balances and amounts claimed.

Based on a preliminary internal review, the bank has confined the matter to a specific group of government-linked accounts operated through its Chandigarh branch. No other customers or branches have been impacted.

The aggregate amount under reconciliation stands at approximately ₹590 crore. The bank said the final impact will depend on further validation of claims, recovery actions, lien marking on fraudulent beneficiary accounts maintained with other banks, liabilities of involved entities, and the legal process.

The bank has placed four employees under suspension pending investigation and said it will pursue strict disciplinary, civil, and criminal action against those responsible, in accordance with applicable law. Meetings of the Special Committee of the Board for Monitoring and Follow-up of Cases of Fraud were held on February 20, 2026, while the Audit Committee and Board of Directors convened on February 21, 2026, to examine the matter.

The bank has filed a complaint with police authorities and confirmed that regulatory agencies have been informed. It has also requested certain beneficiary banks to mark lien balances in suspicious accounts held with them. The disclosure has been made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and uploaded on the bank’s website.

This article is based strictly on the official stock exchange disclosure issued by the company on February 22, 2026. The matter remains under investigation, and details may evolve subject to regulatory findings, legal proceedings, and subsequent corporate updates.