IDFC First Bank allots shares worth Rs 1.2 cr to employees as stock options

IDFC First Bank allots 12,03,745 equity shares worth Rs 1,20,32,450 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares, worth Rs 10 each, will be allotted to the employees under the IDFC First Bank ESOS.

These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the bank in all respects.

After this allotment, the total paid-up equity share capital of the bank stands at Rs 62,39,81,51,120, comprising 6,23,98,15,112 equity shares at Rs 10 each.

Shares of IDFC First Bank

The shares of IDFC First Bank on Wednesday closed at Rs 53.30, down by 2.38 per cent.

Adani Group and IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank on February 2, 2023 said that it is comfortable with its exposure to Adani Group as the outstanding funds of the compnay is only 0.06 per cent of the funded assets as of December 2022.

