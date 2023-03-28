IDBI Bank appoints Smita Harish Kuber as CFO and key managerial personnel | Image credit: IDBI Bank (Representative)

IDBI Bank Limited informed that the Board of Directors of the Bank has on March 28, 2023, approved the appointment of Smita Harish Kuber, Chief Financial officer and Key Managerial Personnel of IDBI Bank with effect from April 01, 2023 in place of P. Sitaram, ED & CFO, who will retire on attaining superannuation on March 31, 2023, via an exchange filing.

Smita Kuber is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has more than 25 years of banking experience including 5 years' experience in handling finance & accounts and taxation matters in IDBI Bank.

The disclosure is in terms of the provisions of Regulations 30 & 51(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.

Read Also ICICI Bank announces allotment of 3,26,087 equity shares