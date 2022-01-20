iD Fresh Food launches homestyle whole wheat triangular parathas

iD Fresh Food has announced the launch of Homestyle Whole Wheat Parathas. The product will be launched starting with Bengaluru market, followed by the rest of the regions. The triangular shaped parathas are made with 100 percent whole wheat, with completely natural ingredients and no added chemicals or preservatives, the company said in a press statement.

The whole wheat parathas, are priced at Rs 70 (for 390 gm) and come with a shelf life of five to six days.

PC Musthafa, CEO and Co-Founder of iD Fresh Food, said, “The Homestyle Whole Wheat Parathas are made using traditional techniques starting from specially ground whole wheat, traditionally baked, no chemicals or additives. These are iD’s biggest strengths and differentiators when compared to any other similar products in the market. Our customers can be rest assured about the quality of the product and continue loving the brand as they have always been.”

Rahul Gandhi, Chief Marketing Officer, iD Fresh Food, said, “The homestyle whole wheat triangular parathas are a very common form of bread in North Indian households. So, this was iD’s attempt at creating the same product with equal amount of hygiene and taste which one would expect out of a traditional home-made paratha.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 01:10 PM IST