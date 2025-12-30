 ICSI Unleashes Stewardship Principles To Combat Short-Termism & Ignite Long-Term Value In India's Record IPO Surge
ICSI's Governance Principles on Stewardship (IGPS) promote ethical and responsible conduct by institutional investors to counter short-termism and boost long-term value creation. Amid a record Rs 1.76 lakh crore raised via IPOs in 2025, ICSI urges adoption of IGPS by investors, listed companies, and professionals to enhance corporate governance and retail investor confidence.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 08:33 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Company Secretaries' apex body ICSI on Monday said its governance principles on stewardship encourage ethical and responsible conduct by institutional investors that will help enhance long-term value creation amid a rising number of companies opting for initial public offerings. More companies are going for the Initial Public Offering (IPO), and they have raised a whopping Rs 1.76 lakh crore through this route this year.

In a statement, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) said its Governance Principles on Stewardship (IGPS) provides a comprehensive framework aimed at addressing the growing risk of short-termism in capital markets. "By encouraging ethical, transparent, and responsible conduct by institutional investors, IGPS seeks to strengthen confidence among retail investors and enhance long-term value creation," it said.

ICSI Secretary Asish Mohan said effective stewardship is essential, particularly in an environment where public shareholding is rising rapidly post-IPO. "The ICSI urges institutional investors, listed companies, and governance professionals to adopt the IGPS framework to strengthen India's corporate governance landscape." 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

