ICSI Unleashes Stewardship Principles To Combat Short-Termism & Ignite Long-Term Value In India's Record IPO Surge

New Delhi: Company Secretaries' apex body ICSI on Monday said its governance principles on stewardship encourage ethical and responsible conduct by institutional investors that will help enhance long-term value creation amid a rising number of companies opting for initial public offerings. More companies are going for the Initial Public Offering (IPO), and they have raised a whopping Rs 1.76 lakh crore through this route this year.

In a statement, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) said its Governance Principles on Stewardship (IGPS) provides a comprehensive framework aimed at addressing the growing risk of short-termism in capital markets. "By encouraging ethical, transparent, and responsible conduct by institutional investors, IGPS seeks to strengthen confidence among retail investors and enhance long-term value creation," it said.

ICSI Secretary Asish Mohan said effective stewardship is essential, particularly in an environment where public shareholding is rising rapidly post-IPO. "The ICSI urges institutional investors, listed companies, and governance professionals to adopt the IGPS framework to strengthen India's corporate governance landscape."

