ICICIdirect launches LIFEY: Life Investments For You

ICICIdirect, an online platform for investments, protection and loan products, on Tuesday (May 24) announced the launch of LIFEY - Lifestage Investments for You. This is an innovative new tool aimed at helping customers to accomplish their “lifestage” milestones, it said in a press statement.

Commenting on the launch, Anupam Guha, Head – Private Wealth, ICICI Securities said, “Every individual seeks to achieve financial freedom. In this journey there are ‘lifestage milestones’ – like owning a new car, purchase of a house, saving for marriage expenses, higher education for children or wealth accumulation for retirement. ICICIdirect, through the launch of this new tool - LIFEY, will help customers take a well-planned step forward in this direction."

LIFEY will assist customers in smart asset allocation and construction of carefully curated portfolios primarily consisting of mutual funds based on fund selection by ICICIdirect’s research.

The recommendations are data-driven, based on customer’s risk taking appetite, and aims to guide them in their financial journey, Guha said.

LIFEY will also facilitate in building ‘do-it-yourself’ fund baskets, and will also allow customers to create additional customized milestones based on their individual needs.

With this new tool, ICICIdirect aims to not only provide their customers with the option to set lifestage milestones based on an individual’s financial capability and risk appetite, but also provide a comprehensive dashboard. The dashboard further enables its customers to track its progress and provide customers with a seamless and intuitive way of managing their important lifestage milestones.