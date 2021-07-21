ICICI Securities Q1 net profit rises 61% to Rs 331 cr; revenue up 37%

ICICI Securities has reported a 61 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 311 crore in quarter ended June 2021 on account of growth in revenue and improvement in margins.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 193 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, ICICI Securities said in a statement.

The company's revenue rose 37 per cent to Rs 748 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 546 crore in the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The growth in revenues were aided by strong all round performance in equities and allied business, distribution business, distribution business, private wealth management business, as well as investment banking business.