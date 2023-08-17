ICICI Prudential Rewards Employees With 1,600 Shares As Stock Option | Image: ICICI (Representative)

ICICI Prudential on Thursday allotted 1,600 shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares with a face value of Rs 10 each were awarded to the employees through the employee stock option scheme.

ICICI Prudential on August 10, had allotted 61,150 shares to employees as stock option under the same scheme.

ICICI Prudential ESOP scheme adoption

The company in June had adopted a new ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited Employees Stock Unit Scheme 2023.The board had proposed to grant up to 1.45 crore units in one or more tranches over a period of six years from the date of approval based on the decisions of the Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

ICICI Prudential shares

The shares of ICICI Prudential on Thursday afternoon at 12:31 pm IST were trading at Rs 545.05, down by 0.16 per cent.

