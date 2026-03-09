ICICI Prudential Life Reports February 2026 Premium Growth With NB Premium At ₹21.48 Billion

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company released its performance update for February 2026, reporting new business premiums of Rupees 21.48 billion and retail weighted received premiums of Rupees 7.87 billion for the month. |

Mumbai: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has shared its monthly performance update for February 2026, highlighting steady premium collections and continued growth in new business volumes across its life insurance portfolio.

• Retail Weighted Received Premium (RWRP) for February 2026: ₹7.87 billion, up 7.7% YoY

• Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) for February 2026: ₹9.87 billion, up 12.3% YoY

February Premium Performance

For February 2026, the company reported retail weighted received premium (RWRP) of Rupees 7.87 billion, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 7.7 percent. The annualised premium equivalent (APE) for the month stood at Rupees 9.87 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 12.3 percent. Retail APE reached Rupees 8.38 billion during the month, registering a 9.8 percent year-on-year increase. These figures indicate sustained activity in individual policy sales during the period.

New Business Momentum

ICICI Prudential Life reported new business premium (NB premium) of Rupees 21.48 billion in February 2026, marking a year-on-year growth of 15.7 percent. The company also reported new business sum assured of Rupees 1,096.13 billion for the month, which grew by 31.5 percent compared with the same period in the previous year. This metric reflects the total insurance coverage provided through new policies issued during the month.

Cumulative FY2026 Performance

For the first eleven months of FY2026, retail weighted received premium stood at Rupees 68.99 billion while annualised premium equivalent reached Rupees 87.88 billion. Retail APE for the period totaled Rupees 72.91 billion, while new business premium amounted to Rupees 192.29 billion. The company also reported a cumulative new business sum assured of Rupees 12,912.94 billion for the eleven months.

Monthly Disclosure Update

The performance data forms part of the company’s regular disclosure to stock exchanges under regulatory requirements. The figures provide a snapshot of premium collections, policy issuance activity, and insurance coverage growth for the reporting period.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the performance update document released by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited on March 9, 2026, for February 2026. The report has been prepared using only the information contained in the document and does not incorporate external sources or independent analysis beyond the disclosed data.