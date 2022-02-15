ICICI Home Finance digitises 50% of service requests through multilingual IVR

ICICI Home Finance Company (ICICI HFC) has recently launched a multilingual (Interactive Voice Response) IVR. This next-gen IVR can capture service requests in eight languages namely, Hindi, English, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu, that helps the company accelerate its engagement with precise response and a very high degree of accuracy and consistency, it said in a statement.

The IVR is assisting customers to navigate through easily, and capture their queries and service requests, without the need for any human intervention, in most cases. With this IVR technology, registered users can directly connect with the company and communicate in their desired language from 8 multilingual options and can even get their service request registered in less than 30 seconds. New users can directly get connected to agents. The end to end customer support system has enabled ICICI HFC to control and monitor the requests centrally, thereby enabling improved service delivery. Existing or new customers can get their queries resolved through IVR, Mon to Fri - 9:30 am to 6:30 pm.

Anirudh Kamani, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Home Finance, “We have been using tech that enables customers to access loan related information anywhere, anytime. Time is of the essence for our customers, and this integration of technology will save considerable time and effort for them.”

