ICICI Bank-Videocon case: After Chanda Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot, now Deepak Kochhar granted bail

At present, all three high-profile names in the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case are out on bail.



On January 30, the court summoned Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot after taking cognisance of the ED's charge sheet.

The ED had arrested Deepak Kochhar in September 2020 after it filed a criminal case for money laundering based on an FIR registered by the CBI against the Kochhars, Dhoot and others.

The ED has alleged that Rs 64 crore, out of a loan amount of Rs 300 crore sanctioned by a committee of ICICI Bank headed by Chanda Kochhar to Videocon International Electronics, was transferred to Nupower Renewables (NRPL) by Videocon Industries on September 8, 2009, a day after the disbursement of loan.

NRPL was earlier known as Nupower Renewables and is owned by Deepak Kochhar, the ED said.