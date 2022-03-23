ICICI Bank launches co-branded credit card in partnership with Chennai Super Kings

ICICI Bank today announced that it has launched a co-branded credit card in partnership with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Called ‘Chennai Super Kings ICICI Bank Credit Card’, the card has been specially designed with a range of exclusive privileges for millions of cricket fans of the iconic team.

The new card is another addition to an exclusive set of co-branded credit cards offered by the Bank to enable sports enthusiasts to connect with their favourite teams as well as avail benefits of a credit card.

Four years ago, ICICI Bank launched a co-branded credit card with Manchester United, a professional football club of England.

Customers can apply for the ‘Chennai Super Kings ICICI Bank Credit Card’ by sending an SMS ‘KING’ to 5676766.

Exclusive experiences for CSK fans:

· Joining and renewal gift of 2000 reward points that can be redeemed against CSK merchandise

· Complimentary tickets to CSK matches during the playing season*

· Monthly top spenders to get memorabilia autographed by key players

· Exclusive meet and greet session with select players*

· An opportunity to attend a practice session of the team *

*Available to the qualifying top spenders of the card and will be in accordance with the prevailing COVID-19 regulations set forth by the tournament’s governing body.

Other key benefits

· 10 reward points on all retail spends on the Chennai Super Kings match days (1 reward point = Rs 0.25)

· 2 reward points on all retail spends on other days

· Complimentary access to domestic airport lounges in India

· Exclusive discounts on ticket bookings on BookMyShow and Inox

· Exclusive offers on dining through the Bank’s ‘Culinary Treats’ programme

· 1% fuel surcharge waiver on HPCL fuel pumps

Speaking on the collaboration, Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to collaborate with CSK to introduce a co-branded credit card, which offers the CSK fans a bouquet of exclusive privileges from the iconic team and distinct banking benefits from ICICI Bank. The card is a result of collaboration between two institutions and we expect that the CSK fans will like it.”

K S Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited said, “We are confident that this partnership will benefit our fans across the country and spread Yellove far and wide.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:32 PM IST