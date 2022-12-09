Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

ICICI Bank has allotted 5,27,817 equity shares today, as per a company filing with the exchange.

The shares are of face value of Rs 2 each on December 9, 2022 under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

At 2:11 p.m., the company's shares were trading at 929.00, down 2.55 points or 0.27%, on the BSE Sensex.