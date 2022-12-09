e-Paper Get App
The equity shares are of a face value of Rs 2 each

Pavin Elsa NelsonUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
ICICI Bank has allotted 5,27,817 equity shares today, as per a company filing with the exchange.

The shares are of face value of Rs 2 each on December 9, 2022 under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

At 2:11 p.m., the company's shares were trading at 929.00, down 2.55 points or 0.27%, on the BSE Sensex.

