ICICI Bank best performer in banking with 42% returns in FY22: Report

ICICI Bank has been the best performer in the banking sector as it delivered 80 per cent/42 per cent returns over FY21/FY22 year to date, according to Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.

The bank's market capitalization ranking within the BFSI space has improved to two from five in FY18, the report said.

ICICI Bank reclaims the second slot overtaking Kotak Mahindra and HDFC Bank.

The report said that the bank has delivered 34 per cent earnings CAGR over FY18-21 as against a 15 per cent decline over FY15- 18, which has enabled 31 per cent CAGR in m-cap over FY18-21.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:17 PM IST