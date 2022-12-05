e-Paper Get App
ICICI bank in a regulatory filing announced that they have allocated 4,24,495 equity shares on Monday under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
ICICI bank allots Employee Stock Options worth almost Rs 8.50 lakhs | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
ICICI bank in a regulatory filing announced that they have allocated 4,24,495 equity shares on Monday under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS). Each equity share will be of face value for Rs 2.

ESOS allotment in September

In September, ICICI bank had allotted 5,28,089 equity shares which was worth Rs 10.56 lakh under the ESOS.

Share on Monday

Today, the shares of ICICI bank were in focus after global research firm Morgan Stanley retained the company as one the top picks with a target price of Rs 1,250 per share. Monday morning the shares were trading at Rs 932.40 and had touched an intraday high of Rs 937.35.

