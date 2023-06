ICICI Bank allots 950,422 equity shares as employees stock option | Image credit: ICICI Bank (Representative)

As per the regulatory filings on Friday, the ICICI Bank has allotted 950,422 equity shares of face value of 2 each on June 2, 2023 under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme 2000.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

ICICI Bank Ltd shares

The shares of ICICI Bank Ltd on Friday at 1:50 pm IST were at Rs 942.55, up by 0.69 per cent.