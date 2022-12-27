ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 72,000 as stock options

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 72,000 as stock options

The allotment made on December 27, 2022 is under the Employee Stock Option Scheme.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank allots 36,419 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
ICICI Bank announced that it has allotted 36,419 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, in an exchange filing.

The allotment was made on December 27, 2022, under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

article-image

ICICI Bank share on Tuesday at 12.46 pm was at Rs 890.95.

The former CEO of the bank Chanda Kochhar was arrested in a loan fraud case.

