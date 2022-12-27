ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 72,000 as stock options

ICICI Bank announced that it has allotted 36,419 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, in an exchange filing.
The allotment was made on December 27, 2022, under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).
ICICI Bank share on Tuesday at 12.46 pm was at Rs 890.95.
The former CEO of the bank Chanda Kochhar was arrested in a loan fraud case.
