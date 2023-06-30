 ICICI Bank Allots 2,99,572 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank Allots 2,99,572 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image credit: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Friday announced the allotment of 2,99,572 equity shares to employees as stock option under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme2000, the company announced through an exchange filing.

ICICI Bank Shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 934, down by 0.37 percent.

