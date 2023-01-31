ICICI Bank allots 2,47,929 equity shares as employee stock option | Image credit: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank announced that the bank has allotted 2,47,929 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each on January 31, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The issue is under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) of the bank.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)