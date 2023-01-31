e-Paper Get App
ICICI Bank allots 2,47,929 equity shares as employee stock option

The equity shares are issued at a face value of ₹2 each under the ESOS of the bank

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank allots 2,47,929 equity shares as employee stock option | Image credit: ICICI Bank (Representative)
ICICI Bank announced that the bank has allotted 2,47,929 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each on January 31, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The issue is under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) of the bank.

