IceWarp expands its footprint in Middle East

In a bid to expand its business globally IceWarp, into developing email communication and collaboration solutions, has set-up a new office in Dubai. The company is now offering a solution ecosystem that transforms how teams share information online and optimizes business processes through its streamlined and seamless team collaboration tools in the UAE. At present IceWarp has offices in Czechia, USA, Germany, India and Russia

IceWarp delivers innovative, cost effective, all-in-one collaboration platform consisting of an entire family of apps that offer real-time collaboration tools, simplified sharing options, and the smooth integration of various virtual office functions, it said in a press release. By integrating everything users need under a single login – email, TeamChat, and storage, IceWarp is able to provide users with a superior communication experience at work.

Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India and Middle East said, “We at IceWarp are committed to providing businesses with an affordable, seamlessly integrated and easy to use communications solution that covers all aspects of business collaboration and productivity. Growing enterprises in a business hub like the UAE can benefit greatly from using our solution and we are excited to help them make the switch to a world of uncomplicated, secure, and convenient communications.”

The company is also planning to broaden its product portfolio with new added features and expand its business in other parts of the world.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:02 PM IST