IBM acquires Cloud services firm 'Neudesic' for an undisclosed sum

Tech major IBM has acquired Cloud services consultancy firm Neudesic, specialising in Microsoft Azure platform, for an undisclosed sum.

Headquartered in California, Neudesic has more than 1,500 Cloud and data experts across the US and in India.

Neudesic offers deep expertise in technology transformation, delivering Microsoft Azure cloud services to clients across the health and life sciences, financial services, energy and utilities, professional services and retail industries.

"Neudesic adds deep Azure cloud, data engineering and data analytics expertise to accelerate our clients' hybrid cloud journeys," John Granger, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting, said in a statement late on Tuesday.

IBM has acquired more than 20 companies -- 12 in IBM Consulting alone -- since Arvind Krishna became CEO in April 2020.

Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Microsoft said that Neudesic and Microsoft are enabling enterprises to achieve their business outcomes with Azure platform, leveraging a combination of services and IP.

"With this acquisition, IBM Consulting is gaining even more capabilities and assets to help clients succeed on their digital transformation journeys," he added.

IBM and Neudesic signed a definitive agreement leading to the acquisition in IBM's fourth quarter 2021.

"The combination of our capabilities with IBM's hybrid cloud vision and scale will drive even more impactful innovation for clients," said Parsa Rohani, Co-Founder and CEO, Neudesic.

