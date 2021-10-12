ibis group opens its 20th hotel in India- in Mumbai's Vikhroli

MUMBAI: – IBIS, a smart economy hospitality brand from the Accor portfolio, has launched its third and largest property in Mumbai – ibis Mumbai Vikhroli. Strategically located in the corporate hub of Mumbai, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, the new-generation design hotel reflects symbols inspired by “Aamchi Mumbai” culture for the new-age traveller. The hotel is conveniently situated 10 Kms from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and 5 Kms from Ghatkopar Metro Station. The property is opposite the 247 Park, one the most prominent commercial establishments in the region and in close proximity to the city’s key attractions such as Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Powai and Vihar lake, R City Mall, and Vikhroli Sarwajanik Temple.

The 15-floor ibis Mumbai Vikhroli features 249 comfortable rooms with large windows, stylish wardrobes, sleek TV panels and the much loved ‘Sweet Bed’ by ibis. The rooms are designed in six different themes, featuring the city’s heartbeat - the local train, its pride- the Dabbawalas, the beautiful Mumbai skyline, royal lifestyle of the Maratha empire, flamingos- migratory birds that flock to Mumbai, and Kolam- a traditional form of art drawn using rice flour.

To celebrate the opening of the hotel, ibis has introduced a unique and attractive opening offer, “Pay What You Want”*, allowing guests to pay any price they want at check-out. To avail this exciting promotion, guests can register on all.accor.com to book their stay. This 10-day offer starts from the 15th until the 25th October 2021.

Bringing alive the essence of the city and its culture depicted through artworks like the iconic kaali-peeli taxi, Mumbai’s local flora and fauna, photographs that portray the journey of Bombay to Mumbai, it is truly a reflection of the city with a perfect amalgamation of design and technology. The chic and upbeat designs of the public areas, designed by talented French interior designer Isabelle Miaja, will attract today’s travellers who are always looking for innovative and unique options for stay.

The hotel presents progressive technology, including digital menus in the restaurant, mobile check-in and access to OTT entertainment channels in the rooms, making it the ideal choice for business and leisure travellers. In order to provide a holistic experience, ibis Mumbai Vikhroli has an entire floor dedicated to Food & Beverage that features the signature multi-cuisine restaurant – Spice It with an interactive live kitchen and delectable local flavours served round the clock, a lively bar, a cosy corner for book lovers with an impressive library wall, and an outdoor space for events and special occasions. As with all ibis hotels, Spice It will serve India’s longest-running breakfast, starting from 4 am until noon. As part of the brand’s global collaboration with Spotify, the floor also has a music station with an exclusive #ibisMusic playlist to invite guests to experience during their stay, while at home, or anywhere they travel. Keeping up to the needs of business travellers, the hotel has a 24-hour operational fitness centre, two board rooms and a spacious, fully equipped convertible meeting room with abundant natural light.

Adding to the excitement, Mr J.B Singh, President & CEO, InterGlobe Hotels, said, “We are delighted with the opening of our brand new ibis hotel in Vikhroli, Mumbai. Our designers have done an exceptional job of curating this unique lifestyle product. With every new hotel of ours, we aim to create new experiences for our guests through trending design themes, state-of-the-art offerings and our continuous endeavour of maintaining the highest level of services. And we are proud to say that we have raised the benchmarks of quality hotel options across Mumbai city with this new opening. ibis Vikhroli has been uniquely designed sporting a ‘New Generation’ theme which has public areas that are highly energetic, colourful, and vibrant and offers a specially curated authentic culinary experience. Our rooms have relaxing tones with the flavour of Mumbai city blend in the artwork coupled with very accessible technology. We believe that the Indian travellers today are more design-conscious than ever before, which is motivating for us as we continue to push our design boundaries and bring in global experiences.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr Puneet Dhawan, Senior Vice President – Operations, Accor India & South Asia said, "We are excited to announce the opening of our 20th ibis in Vikhroli, Mumbai. The city is known to attract business and leisure travellers alike, and this launch will provide them with a comfortable stay, featuring a dynamic atmosphere to suit the tastes of a globetrotter. ibis Mumbai Vikhroli is a perfect amalgamation of urban-influenced design and user-friendly technology, located in the suburban vicinity, to cater to the evolving needs of travellers with our renewed lifestyle approach of loyalty. Our programme ‘Accor Live Limitless’ goes beyond hotels and offers by making guests feel privileged and rewarded for the way they live, work and play.”

Speaking on the launch, Mr Anant Leekha, General Manager, ibis Mumbai Vikhroli & ibis Navi Mumbai said, “It gives me immense pleasure to introduce the third ibis property in the ‘Maximum City’. We look forward to extending the ibis hospitality to our local guests and those travelling to Mumbai.”

ibis Mumbai Vikhroli has achieved higher standards of environmental ratings with increased green areas including Miyakawi afforestation. Certified with an IGBC Gold rating, the property is committed to going green through the usage of green products, water conservation, enriching daylight ingress, eco-friendly bathroom amenities etc.

ibis Mumbai Vikhroli is also accredited with the ALLSAFE label, which has been developed alongside and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspections, and certification. The ALLSAFE programme is based on a range of guiding principles and commitments and consists of over 200 standard operating procedures, keeping cleanliness and safety at the centre of all policies.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 07:00 PM IST