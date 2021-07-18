IBA to move application to RBI for setting up Rs 6,000-cr bad bank

Having secured licence from the Registrar of Companies, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) will soon move an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a Rs 6,000-crore National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) or bad bank, according to sources.

With registration of the company, the process for putting an initial capital of Rs 100 crore is on as per the guidelines, the sources said adding that the next step will be audit and then move application to the RBI seeking licence for the asset reconstruction company.

The RBI in 2017 raised capital requirement to Rs 100 crore from the earlier level of Rs 2 crore keeping in mind higher amount of cash required to buy bad loans.

Legal consultant AZB & Partners has been engaged in seeking various regulatory approvals and fulfilling legal formalities.

The initial capital would come from eight banks who have committed, and the NARCL would expand the capital base to Rs 6,000 crore subsequently after the RBI's nod, the sources said.

Other equity partners would join after the RBI's licence and even the board would be expanded, the sources added.