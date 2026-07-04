I&B Ministry Flags Telegram Over Piracy, Demands Platform-Level Action Against Illegal Content

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has issued a formal notice to Telegram over the widespread circulation of pirated films and OTT content on its platform, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

According to the report, the ministry has directed Telegram to move beyond isolated takedown requests and adopt a comprehensive, platform-level strategy to combat piracy.

It has specifically asked the company to take action against repeat offenders, including channels, groups, bots, accounts, administrators, and related entities involved in distributing illegal content.

As part of its directive, the government has also sought detailed information on Telegram’s grievance redressal system for film producers, OTT platforms, and law enforcement agencies, indicating the need for a more structured compliance mechanism.

Officials have emphasised that Telegram cannot rely solely on reactive takedowns initiated after authorities identify infringing content.

Instead, the platform is expected to proactively monitor and prevent piracy to meet its due diligence obligations under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021.

The notice further warns that copyright infringement is not only a civil offence but may also attract criminal liability under the Copyright Act, 1957 and the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

This latest communication follows earlier government action targeting more than 3,000 Telegram channels allegedly involved in distributing pirated content.

Authorities have cautioned that continued availability of infringing material, incomplete compliance, or evasive responses could lead to further legal scrutiny.

This is the second notice issued to Telegram within a week. Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had also issued notices to Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal regarding their username features and associated compliance concerns.

Separately, Telegram has previously faced regulatory action in India. In June, the National Testing Agency temporarily restricted its use in connection with alleged circulation of leaked examination papers.

The platform was also directed to disable its message-editing feature until June 30 in the run-up to the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination.

The government’s latest move underscores increasing regulatory pressure on messaging platforms to curb misuse and strengthen content moderation systems in India.