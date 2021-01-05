IAA Olive Crown Awards 2021: Call for Entries

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has announced the call for entries for the 11th IAA Olive Crown Awards. The last date of submission of entries is January 31, 2021.

IAA, President, Megha Tata said, "These are very special awards. They remain the only one of their kind that salutes excellence in communicating sustainability. And as someone who has personally been involved in its journey, it gives me a great sense of satisfaction to see its growth and acceptance all over India and Asia. The pandemic focused attention on the environment and I am sure we will get to see some significant work."

Neeraj Roy, Chairperson of the Olive Crown Awards Committee and a Past President of the IAA, said, “These awards are run as a cause. There is no entry fee. And the new categories like Green NGO of the Year, International Green Campaign of the Year & New Age Green Initiatives got immediate traction when they were launched last year. Of course, the Green Crusader of the year and the Corporate Crusader of the Year are awards that have gained in respect with every passing year.”

Awardor Inc is the Technology Partner for the Awards this year.