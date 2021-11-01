IAA India’s IndIAA Awards say ‘there is good in everything around us’

Ogilvy, MullenLowe Lintas and Tilt Brand Solutions among big winners; actors Sonu Sood and Bhumi Pednekar are celebrity guests, felicitation of CVL Srinivas, Bhupal Ramnathkar and Raj Nair as COVID Humanitarian Heroes adds cheer to the occasion



Celebrating good in everything around us was the refrain as the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) presented the sixth edition of its prestigious IndIAA Awards at a ceremony hosted at the Taj Land’s End, Mumbai, on October 27.

Speaking at the event, Megha Tata, President IAA - India Chapter, said, “We had a great jury, wonderful winning work, and now fantastic attendance of the who's who of advertising media and marketing. The IndIAA Awards have truly set a new benchmark in the industry.”

Explaining the theme of the awards, Abhishek Karnani, IAA IndIAA Awards Chairman, said, “Any award is only as good as the people who endorse it. I view the presence of such a high-powered audience here today, and the presence of repeat sponsors, as a great endorsement for the IndIAA awards. Keeping in mind the phase we are hopefully emerging from, we have sculpted our awards event around a theme - that acknowledges and inspires the need to show that there is good in everything around us. It just needs to be tapped into by us.”

Suresh Narayanan, Jury Chairman and Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India, in his video message said, “It’s been a privilege and honour to be the Jury Chair for three years in a row. These awards are the most prestigious in the advertising and communications world. This year, IndIAA Awards received 200+ nominations across all the 31 categories. I want to congratulate every award winner for their outstanding work.”

At the event, IAA felicitated CVL Srinivas, Country Manager WPP India, Bhupal Ramnathkar, Founder and MD, Umbrella Design and Raj Nair, CEO, Madison BMB as ‘COVID Humanitarian Heroes’, for being industry leaders with a heart, being the silent hands behind several initiatives for good, showcasing the power of design, for the many communication campaigns that sought to make a difference and for their ever-willing attitude to help a good cause.

The Guests of Honour at the event were actors Sonu Sood and Bhumi Pednekar. Mayura Shreyams Kumar, Director-Digital Business, Mathrubhumi and Srinivasan Swamy, Immediate Past President IAA Global, and current Vice Chairman Asian Federation of Advertising Associations, felicitated Sonu Sood, while Avinash Pandey, IAA Mancom Member & Chief Executive officer, ABP Network, Megha Tata and Abhishek Karnani felicitated Bhumi Pednekar on stage.

Mathrubhumi was the title partner, ABP Network the associate partner and Times Network the supporting partner for the event.



UNACADEMY WINS ‘VOICE OF CHANGE’ AWARD

This year, IAA India added a special category – ‘Voice of Change’ – to recognize campaigns that challenge the gender stereotype in the industry. Unacademy was adjudged the winner in this category for their campaign #TeachThemYoung | Know When She Needs You.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 12:08 AM IST