IAA India honoured with prestigious Compass Chapter Excellence award

The IAA India Chapter has been selected to receive the coveted 2020 IAA Compass Chapter Excellence Award.

Announcing this, Ms. Heather Leembruggen Chairman IAA Compass Awards said “this is awarded to the IAA Chapter judged to have made the best overall contribution to achieving the aims and objectives of the IAA over the previous two years (2018 and 2019)."

Srinivasan K Swamy IAA Chairman and World President said "I am very happy that the India Chapter's efforts have been recognized by a global jury. The Chapter has consistently worked at setting an example for any industry body to emulate. Its wide range of activities and the quality of their initiatives is noteworthy. I must specially commend them for always working to show that communication is a force for good. This elevates not just the industry body but the industry as a whole. I congratulate President Punit Goenka and the team at IAA India."

President IAA India Chapter Punit Goenka added “ The Management Committee of IAA's India Chapter is blessed with the collective wisdom of senior professionals in marketing, advertising and media domain. The Committee and office bearers have always taken the required extra mile picking up initiatives and causes that affect our industry and our society at large. This makes the Chapter a vibrant and responsible representative of the communications industry. I accept this prestigious award with humility on behalf of all the members of the IAA and our industry.

The award will be presented at the IAA World Congress in Saint Petersburg (May 2021).