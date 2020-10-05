IAA India Chapter announces stellar line-up in Mancom

The members co-opted and invited to the Managing Committee of the India Chapter of IAA for the financial year 2020-21, were announced at the first meeting of the managing committee chaired by the newly elected President, Megha Tata, Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery Communications India.
Says Megha Tata "I am delighted to bring together such a wonderful mix of youthful enthusiasm, experience, and diversity in gender, geography and industry-wide representation"
The Mancom members are:
Rana Barua (Chief Executive Officer, Havas Group India),
Ashish Bhasin (CEO, APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network),
Rajiv Kental (President – Marketing, Amar Ujala Publications Ltd)
Rani Reddy (Director, Indira Television Ltd)
Srinivasan K Swamy (Chairman & Managing Director, R K SWAMY BBDO Pvt. Ltd.)
Sam Balsara (Chairman & Managing Director, Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd.)
Umang Bedi (Co-Founder, Dailyhunt)
Dr Bhaskar Das (Group President, Republic TV)
Partho Dasgupta (President, The Advertising Club, Mumbai)
Pradeep Guha (Managing Director, 9x Media Pvt. Ltd.)
Nina Elavia Jaipuria (Head – Hindi and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd.)
Alok Jalan (Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group)
Salil Kappoor (Business Unit Head-Appliances, Orient Electric Ltd)
Tarun Katial (CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL)
Anbuchezhiyan K (Independent Communication Consultant, Past President- The Advertsing Club, Madras)
M. V. Shreyams Kumar (Managing Director, Mathrubhumi PTG & PBG Co. Ltd.)
Sunil Lulla (Chief Executive Officer, BARC India)
Ramesh Narayan (Founder , Canco Advertising Pvt. Ltd.)
Sangeeta Pendurkar (Chief Executive Officer , Pantaloons (Aditya Birla Group)
Kallie Purie (Vice Chairperson, India Today Group)
Neeraj Roy (Managing Director & CEO, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd)
I Venkat (Director, EENADU)
Ashok Venkatramani(Founder -Intelligent Insights Pvt Ltd -a business intelligence tech platform )
At the AGM held on 28th September 2020, the following office bearers were elected:
Pradeep Dwivedi (CEO- Eros India of Eros STX Global Corporation) elected Vice President,
Jaideep Gandhi (Founder -Another Idea) as Hon. Secretary,
Abhishek Karnani (Director-The Free Press Journal) as Hon. Treasurer,
Punit Goenka (Managing Director & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd) will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President.
The other elected members of the Managing Committee were:
Anant Goenka (Executive Director, The Indian Express (P) Ltd),
Avinash Pandey (CEO, ABP News Network Pvt. Ltd.),
Janak Sarda (Managing Director, Deshdoot Media Group),
Nandini Dias (Chief Executive Officer, Lodestar UM),
Prasanth Kumar (CEO-South Asia GroupM- A WPP Company).