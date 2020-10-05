IAA India Chapter announces stellar line-up in Mancom

The members co-opted and invited to the Managing Committee of the India Chapter of IAA for the financial year 2020-21, were announced at the first meeting of the managing committee chaired by the newly elected President, Megha Tata, Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery Communications India.

Says Megha Tata "I am delighted to bring together such a wonderful mix of youthful enthusiasm, experience, and diversity in gender, geography and industry-wide representation"

The Mancom members are: