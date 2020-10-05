Business

Updated on

IAA India Chapter announces stellar line-up in Mancom

By FPJ Web Desk

IAA India Chapter announces stellar line-up in Mancom

The members co-opted and invited to the Managing Committee of the India Chapter of IAA for the financial year 2020-21, were announced at the first meeting of the managing committee chaired by the newly elected President, Megha Tata, Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery Communications India.

Says Megha Tata "I am delighted to bring together such a wonderful mix of youthful enthusiasm, experience, and diversity in gender, geography and industry-wide representation"

The Mancom members are:

  • Rana Barua (Chief Executive Officer, Havas Group India),

  • Ashish Bhasin (CEO, APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network),

  • Rajiv Kental (President – Marketing, Amar Ujala Publications Ltd)

  • Rani Reddy (Director, Indira Television Ltd)

  • Srinivasan K Swamy (Chairman & Managing Director, R K SWAMY BBDO Pvt. Ltd.)

  • Sam Balsara (Chairman & Managing Director, Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd.)

  • Umang Bedi (Co-Founder, Dailyhunt)

  • Dr Bhaskar Das (Group President, Republic TV)

  • Partho Dasgupta (President, The Advertising Club, Mumbai)

  • Pradeep Guha (Managing Director, 9x Media Pvt. Ltd.)

  • Nina Elavia Jaipuria (Head – Hindi and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd.)

  • Alok Jalan (Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group)

  • Salil Kappoor (Business Unit Head-Appliances, Orient Electric Ltd)

  • Tarun Katial (CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL)

  • Anbuchezhiyan K (Independent Communication Consultant, Past President- The Advertsing Club, Madras)

  • M. V. Shreyams Kumar (Managing Director, Mathrubhumi PTG & PBG Co. Ltd.)

  • Sunil Lulla (Chief Executive Officer, BARC India)

  • Ramesh Narayan (Founder , Canco Advertising Pvt. Ltd.)

  • Sangeeta Pendurkar (Chief Executive Officer , Pantaloons (Aditya Birla Group)

  • Kallie Purie (Vice Chairperson, India Today Group)

  • Neeraj Roy (Managing Director & CEO, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd)

  • I Venkat (Director, EENADU)

  • Ashok Venkatramani(Founder -Intelligent Insights Pvt Ltd -a business intelligence tech platform )

​At the AGM held on 28th September 2020, the following office bearers were elected:

  • Pradeep Dwivedi (CEO- Eros India of Eros STX Global Corporation) elected Vice President,

  • Jaideep Gandhi (Founder -Another Idea) as Hon. Secretary,

  • Abhishek Karnani (Director-The Free Press Journal) as Hon. Treasurer,

Punit Goenka (Managing Director & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd) will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President. ​

The other elected members of the Managing Committee were:

  • Anant Goenka (Executive Director, The Indian Express (P) Ltd),

  • Avinash Pandey (CEO, ABP News Network Pvt. Ltd.),

  • Janak Sarda (Managing Director, Deshdoot Media Group),

  • Nandini Dias (Chief Executive Officer, Lodestar UM),

  • Prasanth Kumar (CEO-South Asia GroupM- A WPP Company).

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in