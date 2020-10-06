IAA Honorary Lifetime Membership Compass Award conferred on Ramesh Narayan

Industry doyen Ramesh Narayan has been conferred the International Advertising Association (IAA) Honorary Lifetime Membership Compass Award.

Says the outgoing IAA Chairman and World President, Srinivasan K Swamy “When we discussed the possible names to give the IAA Honorary Membership at the Officers level, all were unanimous in their approval of Ramesh’s name. In the last couple of years as Vice President Marketing of IAA Global and as Area Director/VP of Asia Pacific his commitment to the task at hand was of a very high order. His strategic mind and the ability to execute the plans endeared him well with the entire IAA global community. When his name went up to the Executive Committee for approval there was overwhelming approval for it. When his name was announced at the IAA Board meeting on Monday (5th October 2020), everyone was delighted that Ramesh was thus honoured. This is but a small recognition for his huge contribution to IAA.”

Megha Tata President India Chapter adds, "It is indeed a truly well deserved recognition to someone who has selflessly given so much to our industry in India and International. His contributions to the India chapter of IAA have been unparalleled and it is my privilege to have him continue to contribute to IAA India.”

Ramesh Narayan has earlier been inducted into the IAA India Chapter Hall of Fame, been awarded as Global Champion at the inaugural IAA Inspire Awards in London, been conferred the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Advertising Agencies Association of India as well as being honored with a special award from the Public Relations Society of India.

The award would be presented at the 45th IAA World Congress, Saint Petersburg, Russia in May 2021.