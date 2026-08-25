I4C Orders Google To Remove 3 Malicious Loan Apps Over Data Theft, High Interest Allegations

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) has stepped up its action against fraudulent digital lending platforms, directing Google to remove three more loan applications from its Play Store.

In a notice dated August 19, the cybercrime agency’s Threat Analytics Unit identified Horizon Cash Service, Money Score Monitor and Zelicredit as malicious applications allegedly targeting Android users seeking quick loans.

Loan Apps Accused Of Data Harvesting

According to the notice, the apps presented themselves as legitimate lenders and advertised quick approvals and low interest rates. However, borrowers were allegedly charged excessively high interest after receiving the loans.

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I4C also alleged that the applications accessed extensive information stored on users’ smartphones. This reportedly included personally identifiable information such as Aadhaar details and financial information, along with contacts, photographs and camera access.

The agency said the applications were promoted through digital advertisements on Google Play, potentially exposing more users to the alleged fraud.

Google was instructed to disable or remove access to the three identified URLs within three hours under provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IT Rules, 2021. The order has since been complied with.

Action Follows Earlier Loan App Takedowns

The latest action follows an August 7 notice in which I4C directed Google to take down six other loan applications — LoanOrbit, Hisab, Nexus Loan, One Fund, Credit Factor and Mobile Credit Prairie.

Those applications were similarly accused of offering quick loans at low interest rates before allegedly demanding excessive repayments and collecting sensitive user information.

The government's scrutiny has also expanded beyond loan applications. Earlier this month, I4C issued takedown directions involving malicious websites and databases hosted on Google’s Firebase platform.

The broader crackdown highlights growing concerns over fraudulent digital lending platforms that exploit borrowers while gaining access to sensitive personal and financial data.