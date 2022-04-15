I-T dept confiscates benami properties linked to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has confiscated at least 52 land plots in Nashik and three office properties allegedly linked to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi.

According to the I-T sources, the Mumbai Benami Unit of the I-T department had filed a miscellaneous application before the Adjudicating Authority for confiscation of Benami property and entities linked to Choksi.

The agency sources have stated that the adjudicating authority has passed an order for confiscation of benami property under sections 27(1) (confiscation and vesting of benami property) of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

"After the confiscation order was confirmed by the adjudicating authority in February this year, we had started the process of taking over the possession of benami properties and entities linked to Choksi," said an I-T source.

He added, "There are 52 plots of land in Nashik and three office spaces in Bandra-Kurla Complex and there is some cash Rs 65.86 lakh which is confiscated. These benami entities are related to Choksi."

"Confiscation of physical property other than cash has been done for the first time in India. These are Mehul Choksi related entities. Land plots in Nashik have been confiscated by the Administrator, Income Tax Office, Benami Property Unit in Mumbai. Other properties were also confiscated by the Administrator," the official said.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:36 PM IST