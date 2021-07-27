Business

Hyundai Motor India says invested over $4 bn in India over last 25 years

By IANS

On Tuesday, Hyundai Motor India inaugurated its new corporate headquarters in Gurugram.
Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday said it has invested over $4 billion in India in the last 25 years.

The company is observing 2021 as its 25th year of commencing operations in India.

"Hyundai Motor India has invested over $4 billion in India and has 17 regional offices and 2,449 customer touchpoints across India," it said.

On Tuesday, the automaker inaugurated its new corporate headquarters in Gurugram.

HMIL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC).

It currently has 11 car models across segments -- Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 NIOS, i20, Aura, Venue, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Elantra, Tucson, and Kona.

