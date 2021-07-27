Hyundai Motor India says invested over $4 bn in India over last 25 years

Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday said it has invested over $4 billion in India in the last 25 years.

The company is observing 2021 as its 25th year of commencing operations in India.

"Hyundai Motor India has invested over $4 billion in India and has 17 regional offices and 2,449 customer touchpoints across India," it said.

On Tuesday, the automaker inaugurated its new corporate headquarters in Gurugram.

HMIL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC).

It currently has 11 car models across segments -- Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 NIOS, i20, Aura, Venue, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Elantra, Tucson, and Kona.