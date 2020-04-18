Hyundai joins hands with Air Liquide for ventilator production

France-based ALMS is present in India through a subsidiary which is based out of Chennai.

As part of the partnership, Hyundai and ALMS are looking to produce 1,000 ventilators in the first phase, and to scale up subsequently. "Ventilators and other respiratory aids are critical devices in the fight against COVID-19 and to this end, Hyundai and ALMS are working together to ensure a steady supply of ventilators in India," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement.

ALMS India Managing Director Anil Kumar said the company has initiated a prompt response towards the fight against COVID-19 in support of the government.

"We are confident that this collaboration with Hyundai Motor India will bring about a positive shift in this battle. We are one of the very few Global companies with a dedicated R&D to manufacture ventilators in India," he added.

The company is employing all the resources available to manufacture easy-to use and high-performing ventilators, Kumar said.

Ventilators are medical devices used to deliver air with high concentration of oxygen to the lungs of a patient who is unable to breathe on his own.

For patients severely affected by COVID-19, ventilators are critical to ensure continuous oxygen is supplied to overcome respiratory insufficiency.