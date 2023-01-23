Hyderabad hosts Amazon Prime Air's arrival in India, its first launch outside North America and Europe

Amazon is one of the two leading e-commerce platforms in India, and it also invested Rs 400 crore in its logistics arm to boost deliveries in the country last week. To further strengthen its capacity to reach consumers across India, Amazon has launched its cargo service Amazon Air in Hyderabad.

The event was attended by Telangana's Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao, and promised support from the state government for Amazon.

Excited to be at the Hyderabad launch of @amazonIN Air to provide a dedicated air cargo network for our growing customers in India, & reaffirming our long-term commitment to strengthen the transportation infra in India. Thanks @KTRTRS @jayesh_ranjan for the support pic.twitter.com/pEt8EO3kiy — Chetan Krishnaswamy (@Chetankrishna) January 23, 2023

This is the first time that Amazon Air has been launched outside North America and Europe. Hyderabad, being the city with Amazon's highest presence among Indian cities, is the ideal location for the air cargo service to touch down.

Air cargo traffic had gone up by 35 per cent at Hyderabad's airport in FY21, and the e-commerce giant also employs more than 4,500 weavers in 56 villages of Telangana.

