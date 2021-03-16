Hyderabad court fines BookMyShow, PVR for ‘unfair’ internet handling fees

Online aggregator BookMyShow (BMS) and theatre chain PVR Cinemas have been penalised by the Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for levying ‘internet handling charges’ on consumers. The court called these charges unfair.

According to Vijay Gopal, who had filed the case against BookMyShow and PVR Cinemas stated the court order called out BookMyShow for indulging in illegal and unfair trade practice. The court noted collecting an extra charge termed as handling fee is illegal, unless the government had allowed the institutions to do so.

The order also stated that it is the merchant which is PVR that has to pay to the service provider BMS, and not the consumer.