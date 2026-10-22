Hyatt Plans To Hire More Than 30,000 Employees In Five Years, Expand To Over 250 Hotels In India By 2030

Global hospitality company Hyatt Hotels plans to expand its presence in India to more than 250 properties by 2030, compared with 53 currently, while creating over 30,000 jobs during the next five years.

As per a report by CNBC-TV18, Hyatt Chairman, President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian said the recruitment target represented a minimum estimate, with actual hiring potentially exceeding projections.

The company intends to focus its investments on workforce development and technological capabilities rather than primarily acquiring physical assets.

Focus On AI, Workforce Training

Hyatt plans to strengthen employee training programmes, introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-based learning tools and expand its India-based software development teams.

Although the company has not disclosed a specific investment amount, Hoplamazian identified talent development and technology as major priorities.

He said Hyatt's signed hotel development pipeline in India already exceeds twice its existing operational portfolio.

New project signings have reached record levels this year, with management expecting continued momentum.

Portfolio transactions involving multiple properties could also accelerate expansion.

However, Hoplamazian emphasised that Hyatt would maintain its premium positioning rather than pursue growth at the expense of quality.

The company remains open to acquisitions in India but has not completed any such transaction so far.

Hyatt also holds a significant stake in Juniper Hotels, which emerged from a joint investment with the Saraf Group.

Potential portfolio agreements could bring additional properties into Hyatt's international distribution network and loyalty programme.

Rising Domestic Tourism Supports Growth Plans

Hyatt's expansion strategy reflects increasing domestic travel and expectations of stronger international tourism.

Hoplamazian highlighted India's relatively low foreign tourist arrivals, estimating that the country receives fewer than 10 million international tourists.

He said broader visitor figures of approximately 21 million to 22 million include non-resident Indians.

The Hyatt chief also supported India's Viksit Bharat 2047 ambition of attracting around 100 million international visitors, describing the target as achievable.

Domestic tourism remains another major growth driver, particularly as younger travellers increasingly prefer frequent, shorter holidays.

Hoplamazian cited more than 4 billion domestic visits over the past year, highlighting the scale of India's internal travel market.

Hyatt expects these trends to create opportunities for sustained hotel development across the country.