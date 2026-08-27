Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Oversubscribed 244 Times On Final Day; Issue Draws Strong Investor Response

Hy-Tech Engineers' IPO received bids worth several times the shares on offer as the issue closed on Thursday | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 27, 2026: The initial public offering of hydraulic fitting manufacturer Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd was subscribed a whopping 244.41 times on the final day of the share sale on Thursday, helped by an impressive response from investors.

The Rs 135.73-crore IPO received bids for 4,43,49,70,542 shares against 1,81,45,406 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Strong Investor Response

The category for non-institutional investors received a massive 402.29 times subscription. Also, the portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 255.77 times, and the quota for retail investors garnered 170.58 times subscription.

The initial public offering of Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd was subscribed 7.74 times on the first day of share sale on Monday.

Hy-Tech Engineers has fixed a price band of Rs 50-53 per equity share for its initial public offering.

IPO Size And Fund Use

The Maharashtra-based company has revised its IPO size by trimming the fresh issue to Rs 60 crore from Rs 70 crore earlier. It has increased the offer-for-sale (OFS) component to nearly 1.43 crore shares from 1.19 crore shares earlier, as per the red herring prospectus (RHP).

It has proposed to utilise Rs 29.96 crore from the net proceeds towards procurement of machinery and equipment for expansion at Kavathe Unit, Shirwal Unit and Pithampur Unit-I, and Rs 16 crore will be used for repayment of loans.

The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

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Business And Listing Details

Hy-Tech Engineers operates on a business-to-business model across both domestic and international markets, catering to original equipment manufacturers and other industrial customers.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE on September 1. New Berry Capitals Pvt Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)