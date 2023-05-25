HumanAlpha partners with The Hype Studio to offer comprehensive digital marketing solutions |

HumanAlpha strategy consulting, and HR advisory firm, has partnered with The Hype Studio, a digital marketing and strategic PR agency, to provide comprehensive digital marketing solutions. This collaboration aims to drive growth and success for HumanAlpha by leveraging the strengths of both firms.

HumanAlpha sees this partnership as a significant brand transformation and growth milestone. They have set two primary goals: to become the most credible data and technology-driven strategy consulting and HR advisory company for the Indian SME ecosystem and establish themselves as India’s leading leadership development company.

Vijayashree Venkat, HumanAlpha Founder & MD, said, "This association with Mr. Vineet Malhotra and his team at The Hype Studio is definitely the beginning of a new era for HumanAlpha. With his strong credentials as an influencer in the PR world, we are excited and confident about high-impact brand positioning that will enable our intent to drive growth for brands worldwide."

Founded in 2019, HumanAlpha takes a "Human & Culture Centric" approach, specializing in strategy consulting and HR advisory services. With over 35 brands across the US, Europe, and India, they have established themselves as a trusted partner for growth, brand transformation, and strategic HR advisory.

The Hype Studio, established in 2018, has quickly become a trailblazer in PR and digital marketing. Their talent-driven model consistently delivers exceptional results, earning recognition in the industry.

Recognizing the need for an evolved approach to digital marketing, HumanAlpha has partnered with The Hype Studio to leverage its expertise. The Hype Studio's ability to cater to target audiences, enhance credibility, and increase visibility aligns with HumanAlpha's vision for effective PR management.

Mahesh Sheshadri, HumanAlpha Co-Founder & Director, said, "As we enter our 5th year of enabling change and growth for over 50 brands, HumanAlpha sought a partner capable of accelerating our influence and reaching in the global ecosystem. As a result, the Hype Studio, led by Mr. Vineet Malhotra, has become integral to our growth journey. Together, we will achieve our vision and create remarkable growth stories for leaders and brands in the future."

HumanAlpha and The Hype Studio will combine their strengths and expertise to create a synergistic relationship. The Hype Studio will be vital in elevating HumanAlpha's brand through innovative digital marketing strategies aligned with its growth objectives.

This collaboration has the potential to revolutionize the PR landscape. With their strategic solutions, HumanAlpha and The Hype Studio will navigate the evolving digital marketing landscape, setting new industry standards and driving unparalleled success for their clients.