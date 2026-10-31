Human Oversight, Incident Reporting Mandatory: TRAI Proposes Strict AI Rules For Telecom Companies

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The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday proposed a regulatory framework governing the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) across telecom networks and services.

The draft requires telecom operators and other authorised entities to remain accountable for AI-related outcomes, regardless of whether the technology is developed internally or sourced from third parties.

TRAI has invited stakeholder comments until Nov 27.

Under the proposed framework, telecom companies must establish board-approved AI policies covering risk assessment, deployment approvals, data governance, human oversight and consumer grievance redressal.

Operators would also need dedicated governance and safety committees to supervise AI deployment.

The regulator has proposed classifying AI systems into high-, medium- and low-risk categories based on their impact on network operations, financial outcomes and consumers.

Appropriate human supervision would be required to minimise risks arising from automated decision-making.

TRAI warned that inadequate oversight could expose telecom infrastructure to algorithmic bias, unexpected model behaviour and cyberattacks.

Such risks could affect network resilience, particularly in critical infrastructure. Major operators, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, already use AI for customer identification and fraud prevention.

Equipment manufacturers Nokia and Ericsson are also incorporating AI into advanced telecommunications networks.

The draft proposes classifying AI-related incidents into critical, high, moderate and low severity levels.

Telecom companies would have to report critical and high-severity incidents to TRAI in a prescribed format and timeframe.

However, the regulator has not yet defined the criteria for these severity categories or specified reporting deadlines.

Operators would also need centralised databases recording AI incidents and consumer complaints involving AI-related harm.

These systems must support investigation, mitigation and resolution of reported problems.

The framework covers entities licensed under the Telegraph Act or Telecommunications Act.

TRAI said stronger governance mechanisms are necessary as AI becomes increasingly integrated into telecom infrastructure and consumer services.

The proposals remain open for consultation and have not yet become binding requirements.